Terra Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003886 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $298.77 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003752 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 266,587,485 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

