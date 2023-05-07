TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $173.75 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $173.75 million and $5.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,989,101 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,629,325 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

