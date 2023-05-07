TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 14% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $174.58 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,993,653 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,636,557 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

