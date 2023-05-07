Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.88

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $23.16. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 35,306 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

