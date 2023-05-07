Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

