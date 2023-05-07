The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Middleby worth $185,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 688.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

