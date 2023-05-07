The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.03 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $367.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

