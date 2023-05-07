The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.76

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.76 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 99.40 ($1.24). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 280,661 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £453.44 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.92.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

