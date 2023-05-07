The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.70

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 46.65 ($0.58). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 46.65 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,073,119 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.85) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The company has a market capitalization of £356.90 million, a PE ratio of -518.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.72.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
