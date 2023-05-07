The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

