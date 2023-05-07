The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,186,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 503,788 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $970,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 3,987,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

