The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,186,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 503,788 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.05% of TJX Companies worth $970,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. 3,987,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.