The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Travelers Companies worth $153,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

