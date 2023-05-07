Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $294.41 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,127,292,331 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

