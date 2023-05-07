Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.67 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $293.93 million and $3.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,127,584,148 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

