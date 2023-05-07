Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

