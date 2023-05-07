Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,619 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.80% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $91,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.