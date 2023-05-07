Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 919,982 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 309.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,982 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.78% of Bio-Techne worth $100,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 793,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 606,802 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TECH opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.