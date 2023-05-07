Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $86.36 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $86,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

GD opened at $211.92 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.