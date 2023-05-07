Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.66% of Eastman Chemical worth $64,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.