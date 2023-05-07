Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,929 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.79% of Progyny worth $80,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Progyny by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,543 shares of company stock worth $4,968,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

