Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,204 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Middleby were worth $77,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 688.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of MIDD opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

