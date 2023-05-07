Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 8,061 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ COST opened at $499.06 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

