Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.76% of Ingevity worth $72,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

