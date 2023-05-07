Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,036 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of BILL worth $67,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $164,455,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

