Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $680,996.74 and $55,373.09 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00381139 USD and is down -26.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $57,911.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

