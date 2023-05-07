Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 660 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

