TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TOWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

