Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 9,537 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

