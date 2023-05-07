Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $533,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 2,006,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,595. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

