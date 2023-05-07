Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kirby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 257,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.