Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 5,906,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.