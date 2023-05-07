Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.9 %

TZOO stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,442,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 172,419 shares of company stock worth $1,191,383 over the last three months. 42.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

