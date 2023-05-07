Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Down 2.7 %

TSE stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $611.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -4.52%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

See Also

