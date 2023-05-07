TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53, reports. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 542,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,977. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

