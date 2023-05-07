TRON (TRX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.02 billion and $179.17 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003749 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,539,073,868 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

