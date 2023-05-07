TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading

