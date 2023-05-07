Truist Financial Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. Leidos has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.