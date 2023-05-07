TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-$603 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.50 million. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,917. TTEC has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

