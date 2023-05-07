Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.67.

TWLO stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after buying an additional 777,545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

