U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,130.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.