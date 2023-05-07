UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Lowered to $100.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.27.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

