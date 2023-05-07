Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

