Uniswap Market Cap Tops $3.07 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $45.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00018415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00290045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.29249226 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 670 active market(s) with $55,445,255.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

