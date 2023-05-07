Uniswap Price Hits $5.31 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00018431 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $27.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00291599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000138 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.29249226 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 670 active market(s) with $55,445,255.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

