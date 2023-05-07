Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00018406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $34.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00289985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.29249226 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 670 active market(s) with $55,445,255.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.