UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.28. 2,329,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

