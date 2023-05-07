Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,654,468 shares changing hands.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.