Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

