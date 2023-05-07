Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

